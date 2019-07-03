Answering Rafidah Aziz, UPM insists academic integrity paramount

Dr Aini was responding to former government minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz’s remarks at a public forum on Saturday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) said it will not compromise when it comes to unethical practices such as exploitation, plagiarism, or the theft of graduates’ work.

UPM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Aini Ideris said the institution viewed such behaviour from academics in universities very seriously, as it stained the integrity and reputation of both the university and Malaysian educational institutions.

“Therefore UPM will not hesitate to take stern action, including disciplinary action, against both staff and students involved in such cases,” she said in a statement.

Dr Aini said UPM has a complaints channel in which staff, students and members of the public can reach them .

“The U-Response system was developed to fulfil the need for freedom of speech among students, staff, and even the public. Any party who wishes to provide feedback or report misbehaviour can use the system, which is transparently managed.

“The system is monitored daily, with each complaint examined and subject to immediate action. Complaints can also be filed via letter or a direct email to the vice-chancellor, or any relevant university official,” she said.

Dr Aini added complaints made using these methods will also be investigated and action taken according to the enforced standard operating procedures.

“The Integrity Unit under the Vice-Chancellor’s office has been given the responsibility to conduct all integrity cases, including academic ones, which will be referred to several relevant committees for structured and professional investigation.

“Such cases will be referred to the Vice-Chancellor’s Office (Academic and International) and should plagiarism be detected, an Internal Investigation Committee will be formed to probe further and obtain more facts should the need arise,” she said.

Another platform to discuss plagiarism issues is the Anti-Corruption Committee, the formal body which discusses integrity-related issues, including plagiarism.

“All these committees have been given free rein to investigate, in accordance to enforced rules, including integrity cases such as plagiarism in articles, journals and theses. Staff or students found guilty will face disciplinary action.

“UPM wishes to stress the steps taken all this while is through the formation of a monitoring ecosystem and comprehensive enforcement, so as to counter such cases. This proves our commitment in strengthening and upholding UPM as an educational institution with integrity,” Dr Aini said.

She was responding to former government minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz’s remarks at a public forum on Saturday, when the latter said it would be better for universities’ teaching staff to miss key performance indicators, instead of forcing their post-graduate students to include their names in works which they did not contribute to.

She expressed her strong disapproval of such dishonest practices widespread across many institutions, which was also echoed by Singapore-based Malaysian academic Syed Farid Alatas, who said foreign students subject to such practices often warn their peers back home not to come to Malaysia and study because of this.