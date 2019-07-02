Witnesses confirm Ku Nan owns firm that took RM2m from developer

Khairolrony Kamarudin, assistant manager at CIMB’s Taman Setiawangsa branch, is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex July 2, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor is the majority shareholder of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd, the company that received RM2 million in its bank account in 2016, two witnesses in the former minister’s trial confirmed today.

Tengku Adnan, the former federal territories minister commonly called Ku Nan, is on trial for alleged receiving a RM2 million bribe via property developer Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd’s Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque dated June 14, 2016 that was deposited into Tadmansori Holdings’ bank account.

First prosecution witness Muhamad Akmaludin Abdullah, an assistant registrar of the Companies Commission of Malaysia, outlined details of both Aset Kayamas and Tadmansori Holdings.

Confirming that Tadmansori Holdings’ stated nature of business is investment holdings and management services, Akmaludin said the company had RM100 million in capital, the bulk of which belonged to Tengku Adnan while the remaining shares worth RM4 are owned by Datuk Tengku Rethwan Tengku Mansor, who is believed to be the politician’s brother.

Akmaludin said the company formed on August 25, 1987 has four directors listed: Tengku Rethwan, Tengku Adnan’s sons Tengku Iqbal Munawwir and Tengku Daud Shah, as well as Tengku Adnan’s wife Datin Seri Anggraini Sentiyaki.

CIMB Taman Setiawangsa branch’s assistant manager Khairolrony Kamarudin, who is the second prosecution witness, confirmed details regarding a current account in CIMB under Tadmansori Holdings’ name.

Khairolrony confirmed that Tengku Adnan and Tengku Rethwan had applied on July 8, 1998 for a current account to be opened for Tadmansori Holdings, with the application approved on July 23, 1998.

Khairolrony also referred to an account statement dated June 30, 2016 for Tadmansori Holdings’ current account.

“Referring to the date June 14, 2016 in this document, I verify there has been a deposit of RM2 million into this Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd account,” he told the court, adding that the transaction had went through.

He also referred to the June 14, 2016 Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque with the cheque number 136822 for RM2 million as issued out by Aset Kayamas.

Trial before High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan resumes 2pm, where the third witness is expected to be called.

MORE TO COME