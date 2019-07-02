Transport minister: 62pc of e-hailing candidates passed commercial licence test

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a media event at Grab Malaysia’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya April 11, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke refuted today the Grab Drivers Malaysia Association’s claim that as few as one in 10 e-hailing drivers managed to pass the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) examination in each class.

Responding to a query by Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (BN-Padang Terap) during the Dewan Rakyat’s Question Time today, Loke said that 62 per cent or 10,151 out of 16,338 candidates have successfully completed the PSV examinations.

“Starting April 1 until June 30, 2019, up to 16,338 candidates had taken the PSV theoretical examination (Taxi/e-hailing). From that number, 10,151 had passed the examinations and are eligible to apply for a PSV licence.

“Therefore, from that number, 62 per cent passed the examinations and are now successfully licensed,” said Loke.

He added that he expects that number to shoot up tremendously on July 12, 2019 in line with the availability of the PSV course in digital format.

The format has been running from June 3, 2019 at approved training centres.

The Transport Ministry set July 12 as the deadline for e-hailing drivers to obtain the PSV licence that will then be required for them to continue working in the industry.