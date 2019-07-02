Syed Saddiq: Motion to lower voting age is bipartisan

Syed Saddiq said the motion would empower youths who make up the future of Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The motion to amend the Federal Constitution and lower the voting age from 21 to 18 is bipartisan in nature and upholds the spirit of solidarity among members of the Dewan Rakyat.

In a statement issued today, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the motion would empower youths who make up the future of Malaysia.

“This effort to nurture democracy also has the support and attention of members of the Opposition including PAS, MIC Youth, Johor Umno, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (BN-Bagan Datuk) who is also Umno president, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz (BN-Padang Rengas), Khairy Jamaluddin (BN-Rembau) and Bung Mokhtar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan).

“The Youth and Sports Ministry wants to thank all parties who supported the ‘Undi 18’ campaign and amendment to the Federal Constitution to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 which will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat,” he said.

On September 19 last year, the Cabinet agreed to lower the voting age and the motion for amendment is expected to be tabled in Dewan Rakyat this Thursday.

Syed Saddiq added that the ministry would ensure that efforts to empower youths would not end at the Dewan Rakyat sitting, but would be an ongoing commitment by the ministry.

“Support from the public will encourage the Malaysian government to empower youths for a better future for the country,” he said, adding that the proposed amendment also had the support of the non-governmental organisations, civil and mufti organisations.

Syed Saddiq who is also Muar Member of Parliament said the government was studying ways to register voters online, including amending the Youth Societies and Youth Development Act 2007, laws relating to general elections and other measures which would increase the role of youths in the country. — Bernama