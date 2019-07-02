Police deny victim in paramotor crash near Jelebu was US spy

Last Saturday, the remnants of a paramotor were found in a bush in Purun, Kuala Klawang, near here, believed to have crashed at about 3.30pm. ― Picture via Facebook/Kamal

JELEBU, July 2 — Police have denied the American man believed to have been involved in a paramotor accident which crashed in Purun near Titi here last Saturday was a spy as spread on the social media.

Negri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said based on checks, the 60-year-old man had entered the country as a legitimate tourist.

“The allegation that the American man was carrying out espionage activities is untrue. He entered (Malaysia) as a legitimate tourist,” he said when met at the Jelebu District Police Headquarters here today.

Earlier, Mohamad visited the location with Jelebu District Police Chief DSP Kamarul Rizal Jenal.

Mohamad said based on police investigations, the paramotor was a Technam, not a Gilder as previously reported.

“So far, the victims’ statements have not been recorded due to their condition...The results of an investigation into the cause of the accident will be announced by the Transport Ministry’s Air Accident Investigation Division,” he said.

On the status of the airfield which was used as a venue for glider flying activities, Mohamad said that did not fall under police investigation.

“If it is legal or illegal, it will be decided by the relevant agencies and not the police,” he said.

Last Saturday, the remnants of a paramotor were found in a bush in Purun, Kuala Klawang, near here, believed to have crashed at about 3.30pm.

It was reported that there were two male victims, an American known as Les Zsort Wrosmarty, 60, and Siow Moon Yoew, 56, a local.

It is understood that the two victims are now in critical condition and being treated at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama