Putrajaya accepting appeals from unsuccessful Bantuan Sara Hidup applicants

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The government has commenced the appeal period for the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) programme, which starts today up until August 15.

The Finance Ministry said the appeal period is to ensure the programme will go only to the truly deserving.

“The second phase of the BSH payment for 2019 began on May 28. It was made after the verification process was implemented, involving 3.6 million qualified recipients,” said the ministry in a statement.

Adding the total payments of BSH’s first and second phase were RM2.62 billion, the ministry said the second phase alone involved a RM1.42 billion allocation which included payments for dependents of the programme’s recipients.

“This involves 3.2 million children of BSH recipients aged 18 and below, limited to four children, except for disabled children who have no age limit.

“With the appeal process, those who did not manage to qualify will still be given space to forward their appeals with the relevant documents for re-verification to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN),” it said.

Appeals can be made online via the BSH portal at bsh.hasil.gov.my or by going to any LHDN branch or service centre, as well as the LHDN Urban Transformation Centre.

“The government will continue to take proactive steps in combating the problems and issues which have arisen since the BSH was implemented.

“It will also continue to improve the programme, to ensure the aid given will be effective and can reach the targeted groups, particularly the B40 in alleviating their living costs,” said the ministry.