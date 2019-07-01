Johor Speaker shoots down emergency motion after legality of royalty’s TMJ, RZ plates questioned

The ‘TMJ’ is used for vehicles owned by the Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim. The plate denote the Malay initials for his post, the Tunku Mahkota Johor. — Picture via Facebook/Tunku Ismail Ibrahim

ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 1 — Johor state assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat has today rejected an emergency motion by the Opposition chiding Labis MP Pang Hok Liong, who had earlier questioned the legality of two vehicle number plates used by the royal house.

The emergency motion was filed by Johor Opposition Leader Datuk Hasni Mohammad (BN-Benut) at the state assembly, in response to the question by the federal lawmaker in the Parliament sitting in Kuala Lumpur.

In his written question, Pang had asked Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook whether the “TMJ” and “RZ” plates were registered with the Road Transport Department, and whether they were valid and the vehicles bearing those plates can remain on the road.

The “TMJ” is used for vehicles owned by the Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim. The plate denote the Malay initials for his post, the Tunku Mahkota Johor.

Meanwhile, the “RZ” plate is used by the queen consort, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah, bearing her initials.

In the state assembly, Hasni had accused Pang of allegedly insulting the royalty, and attempted to raise the matter in the state assembly.

Suhaizan said despite the matter being important, there was no urgency to allow the emergency motion.

“It will be addressed by the Johor mentri besar or the relevant state executive councillors during their winding-up speech,” he said.

Suhaizan’s response riled up the state’s Barisan Nasional lawmakers, who claimed that the issue should not have been raised by a Johor MP, and they claimed it was considered as an insult to the royal institution.

Pang’s written question in the Parliament has not yet been answered by Minister Loke.