High Court refuses to excuse Najib for Parliament, says MPs must still attend own trial

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The High Court rejected an application this morning to adjourn Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial to allow him to attend Dewan Rakyat that is reconvening today.

Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, earlier argued that his client must be in Parliament to vote on two Bills: one making it mandatory for all MPs to declare their assets and another to lower the voting age from 21 to 18.

High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali reminded the accused that he is facing serious criminal charges, adding that he scrutinised Parliament’s agenda for the day and concluded that it was not clear if either Bill would be up for voting.

“It is not a question of the court obstructing the rights of an accused to attend Parliament or not prevented from going to Parliament when court is not in session.

“The important point is that even though the accused is an MP, he is also an accused facing seven charges in this court. I therefore refuse the application for adjournment,” he said in his decision.

Earlier during submission, Muhammad Shafee contended that Najib has a duty to attend Parliament and pointed out that the defence had not asked for leave when Parliament is in session previously.

The lawyer also argued that the request was reasonable and Najib’s attendance in Parliament, critical.

“My client is an MP and he has a statutory duty to attend the Parliament session,” he said.

Najib, who is the Pekan MP, is on trial over seven charges of abuse of position, criminal breach of trust and money-laundering over RM42 million of SRC International’s funds.

Attorney General Tommy Thomas also objected to the request, saying an adjournment application should be considered on a case-by-case basis and this was the price an MP who is accused of a criminal charge has to pay.

“When an accused is in court facing a criminal charge, the law must be treated the same way the lady of justice is blindfolded with her scales,” he said, adding that MPs should not be given special treatment.

Thomas then pointed out that the trial was already going “so slowly” despite being a case of national and public importance.

“What we have is three days this week, and for next week Friday is exempted. We do not have every day in July as hearing.

“With respect this is a poor reason. We have to give respect to the time given. Otherwise member of public will think why this trial is treated differently,” he said.

The trial then resumed with the examination-in-chief of former SRC International Sdn Bhd director Datuk Suboh Md Yassin who is also the 42nd prosecution witness in Najib’s ongoing trial.

