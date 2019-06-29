Another brand of bottled water from Malaysian manufacturer found containing bacteria

SINGAPORE, June 29 — Another consignment of bottled drinking water from a Malaysian manufacturer has been detected with the presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common environmental bacteria, here.

In a circular addressed to bottled water importers, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) informed that through its recent surveillance, consignments of bottled drinking water from Malee Mineral Water Sdn Bhd were detected with the bacteria.

In view of the detection, SFA noted that the import of all bottled drinking and mineral water from the manufacturer is not permitted, with immediate effect.

Earlier on June 12, SFA informed that it had detected the presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa in “Starfresh” bottled drinking water during a routine sampling of the product.

The product was imported from Malaysia by Radha Exports Pte Ltd

According to SFA, Pseudomonas aeruginosa can be found in faeces, soil, water and sewage.

It can multiply in water environments and also on the surface of suitable organic materials in contact with water.

Use or consumption of products contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa can cause a range of infections but rarely causes serious illness in healthy individuals, it said. — Bernama