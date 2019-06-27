Teoh Beng Hock family asking for nothing more than justice, Ramkarpal tells Muhyiddin

Ramkarpal said there remained unresolved matters and questions in the years-long controversy. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The family of the late Teoh Beng Hock was not unreasonable with their call for a fresh murder investigation into the DAP political aide’s death while in custody, said DAP MP Ramkarpal Singh.

The DAP legal bureau chairman who is also representing Teoh’s family said they were also not asking for something to which they had no right, in a response to Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Commenting on Muhyiddin’s statement that the family was asking for more when all avenues in the investigations into Teoh’s death have been exhausted, Ramkarpal said there remained unresolved matters and questions in the years-long controversy.

Muhyididn also cited the family’s successful wrongful death suit against the government in his response, which Ramkarpal insisted today was a completely separate issue.

“It must be pointed out and emphasised at once that the settlement of the civil suit by Teoh’s family was made without prejudice to the criminal investigations into the matter and the same does not, in any way, indicate that Teoh’s family accepts that there was no element of homicide involved in his death or that the said criminal investigations have been satisfactory.

“It is not unusual for such civil suits to be settled amicably on a-without-prejudice basis which does not, in any way, compromise the criminal investigations,” he said in a statement today.

Ramkarpal said Muhyiddin also overlooked the Court of Appeal’s findings that suggested elements of foul play, homicide and collusion in Teoh’s death.

Despite this conclusion, the lawmaker noted that there have not been any criminal charges initiated directly against those found liable for the death.

“After 10 years from the time of Teoh’s death, questions still remain as to whether there are parties who are criminally responsible for his death. As such, it cannot be said that all avenues in the investigations into his death have been exhausted.

“Although the civil aspects of the case have been resolved, the same cannot be said in relation to the criminal aspect,” said Ramkarpal.

“It is hoped that the criminal investigations are satisfactorily concluded as soon as possible in order to bring closure to this unfortunate saga.”

In 2009, Teoh, who was the political aide to a Selangor executive councillor, was found dead on the fifth floor of Plaza Shah Alam.

Prior to the incident, he was interrogated by Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers in its state headquarters in the same building.