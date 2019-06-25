Maszlee: Video of teacher caning student being investigated, stop sharing it

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the department will call in to meet with the student’s parents and that the investigation carried out would bring justice to both the student and teacher involved. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The Johor state education department has begun investigating the case of a student who was reportedly caned by a teacher to the point where the incident left red welts on her arms and legs.

In a statement, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the department will call in to meet with the student’s parents and that the investigation carried out would bring justice to both the student and teacher involved.

He had also called for the public to stop sharing the two-minute video, which showed the teacher berated by a woman, believed to be the student’s mother.

“The public should stop sharing the video and photos of the incident to protect the image of the teacher and student, and allow the PPD Johor Baru and parties involved to carry out their duties and execute the investigation best possible.

“I would also like to stress that any act of violence against student should not be condoned. The ministry is positive that the matter can be solved in the near future, following the best suited standard operating procedures,” the statement read.

Photos alongside a video of a woman scolding a teacher for caning a schoolgirl for calling him “Ah qua lao Shi” (effeminate teacher) in the school corridor without reason, had made its rounds on social media.

In the video, the woman had questioned the male teacher over his act of caning the girl.

“You think you are headmaster (cikgu besar) you cannot cane her like this, look at her, look at her arm, you did this to her. You are a teacher, you cannot do this, you are wrong. She only said [words] to you, did she hit you?” the woman berated in Bahasa Malaysia to the teacher, who was seen nodding to her words.

Trying to explain himself, the teacher asked back if the woman had known what the student had said to him, in which she replied, “yes, ah qua (effeminate).”

“Now she has said sorry, why do have to hit her like this?” the woman said.