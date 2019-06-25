Latheefa Koya sworn in as MACC chief commissioner

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah presents the letter of appointment to Latheefa Beebi Koya as the 14th MACC chief for a two-year term effective June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 ― Latheefa Beebi Koya took her oath of office as Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara today.

Sultan Abdullah presented her the letter of appointment as the 14th MACC chief for a two-year term effective June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2021.

The swearing-in ceremony was in accordance with Section 5 (7) of the MACC 2009 Act that states every chief commissioner who has been appointed shall take the oath of office before the King.

Latheefa, 46, takes over from Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull who had requested to shorten his service contract which should end on May 17, 2020.

Latheefa who holds a Bachelor’s of Law degree from the University of London was Lawyers for Liberty former executive director and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) former central committee member.

Also present at the ceremony were the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong and MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operation) Datuk Seri Azam Baki. ― Bernama