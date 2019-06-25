EC chairman: Motion to lower voting age to 18 will be tabled in Parliament in July

Azhar said 3.8 million youths have yet to register as voters although they have reached the eligible age. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, June 25 — The motion to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat during the July sitting, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun.

He said the motion, which would involve amending the Federal Constitution, would be tabled on July 4.

“If the motion is passed, many more youths and students of institutions of higher learning, including government polytechnics, will be eligible to vote in the next general election,” he told a media conference after launching the Voter Education Programme with Kuching Polytechnic here today.

He said until the first quarter of this year, there were still 3.8 million youths yet to register as voters although they have reached the eligible age.

“The EC intends to approach more youths,” he said, adding that 31,355 students between the age of 18 and 26 had joined the EC education programme through the Election Academy.

On the Sarawak state election, to be held the latest by 2021, Azhar said the EC is prepared to conduct the election whenever the state decides to hold it.

On a statement that was viralled on social media calling on the people in Sarawak to register with the EC as soon as possible as the closing date for them to do so is June 30, 2019, Azhar said the statement was not true.

“However, I advise the people to register as soon as possible to avoid any inconvenience and disappointment,” he said, adding that only those whose names were gazetted in the electoral rolls are eligible to vote. — Bernama