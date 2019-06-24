Penang to hold tech fest next year

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during the launch of Penang Tech Fest in George Town June 24, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 24 — Penang will be organising an inaugural technology festival to showcase hundreds of new technologies in conjunction with the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2020 next year.

Penang Techfest 2020 will be a 10-day event that will feature over 300 new technologies, technology events, discussions and also music, dance, arts and cultural events.

The event will unveil programmes and events under six main interest clusters that will encompass a digital lifestyle, ethics technology, experiential technology, social and interactive, business transformation, and urban innovation.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who announced the Penang Techfest 2020, will see buildings and streets in the state transformed into technology showcase sites.

“Techfest2020 is the exhibition component of the WCIT 2020 and since it is a festival in Penang, if we decide to continue holding it, we can hold it alternately in Seberang Perai and the island,” he said.

The festival, which is from September 11 to 20 next year, is expected to attract about 45,000 visitors in addition to the 4,000 of international participants of WCIT2020.

Chow said as the host for Techfest2020, Penang Island City Council (MBPP) was chosen to lead in organising the event next year.

Chow said Techfest2020’s catchphrase, #FUTUREON, is appropriate as it explores what technology has to offer in the future.

Techfest2020 is co-organised by the National ICT Association of Malaysia (PIKOM) and enabled by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

Find out more at techfest.my.