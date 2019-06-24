Mat Sabu warns Malaysia Airlines after flight delay made him miss meeting PM

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu speaks to reporters during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 19, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu today complained about Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) for a flight delay that caused him to miss a meeting with the prime minister.

Mohamad’s office said Malaysia Airlines MH0002 was late for about two-and-a-half hours departing from Kuala Lumpur more than a week ago on the night of June 15, which forced the minister to skip an “important” meeting with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in London, UK, on June 16.

“The Defence Minister dropped by London just to meet with the prime minister on his way to Paris for an official visit.

“This inconvenience is much regretted and it is hoped that Malaysia Airlines will not repeat this in future,” said Mohamad’s office in a statement.