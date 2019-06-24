Diver has reportedly gone missing in Miri waters

MIRI, June 24 — A search and rescue (SAR) operation has been launched to locate a diver feared missing while conducting a diving exercise off Miri waters at 4.10pm yesterday.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (Maritime) said the diver, a local man, Ho Soon Lee, 41, was conducting recreational diving at 4.5 nautical miles northwest of Miri when the incident occurred.

“The victim was wearing complete diving equipment,” it said in a statement today stating that the search sector area was 79 square nautical miles.

The statement said the SAR operation was activated at 9.40pm last night after a report on the disappearance of the diver was received at 9:35pm.

It added that a maritime patrol vessel KM Stapa has been sent to the scene at 6.45am and apart from the Maritime divers’ team, a rescue team from the Fire and Rescue Department had also been requested. — Bernama