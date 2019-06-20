Pasir Gudang students with breathing difficulties in stable condition, says exco

Johor Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar (centre) being briefed by Johor Fire And Rescue Department deputy director Pauzan Ahmad during a visit to Pasir Gudang June 20, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

PASIR GUDANG, June 20 — Fifteen pupils from two schools here are in stable condition after they were treated for suspected air pollution, a state executive councillor said today.

Johor Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said the 15 affected students were treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) in Johor Baru after they were rushed there for breathing difficulties.

“Those who are treated are aged between seven and 12. There are also two adult school staff who have been treated following the incident.

“Four of them are in the Red Zone, three in the Yellow Zone and eight in the Green Zone,” said Mohd Khuzzan during his visit at the Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar here today.

He was earlier briefed on the situation by Johor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Pauzan Ahmad.

Mohd Khuzzan also urged for calm in light of the incident as the authorities are still investigating the cause.

On suspected air pollution, he said initial air monitoring around the area found that it was at a safe level.

“Let the relevant authorities investigate the cause of the incident first,” said Mohd Khuzzan.

Earlier today, residents around the area were shocked by news of air pollution at Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar and Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasir Gudang 4 here.

The students of the Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar were said to have breathing difficulties and vomiting, believed to be caused by air pollution due to a suspected gas leakage.

The Fire and Rescue Department’s Pasir Gudang station was alerted by the situation at 3.39pm before rushing to the school to render assistance.

According to a Johor Fire and Rescue Department’s spokesman, the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel found about 15 students suffering from breathing difficulties and vomiting.

“Five of them have been sent to Sultan Ismail Hospital for further medical treatment,” said the spokesman.