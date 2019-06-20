Dr M says his remark on Jews is free speech

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends the Prime Minister’s Department Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house in Putrajaya June 20, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today defended his right to free speech, after he was criticised for making purportedly anti-Semitic remarks in the UK.

He also criticised the West for what he claimed to be practicing a biased definition of free speech.

“But that is my opinion. They talk about free speech, I can’t say that thing, there is no free speech.

“That’s why I say the Europeans, they have double standard. When they like, (it’s) free speech. When they don’t like, don’t say, it’s wrong,” Dr Mahathir said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending his department’s Hari Raya celebration here.

