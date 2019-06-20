Cooperation with Umno OK, but PAS must be on top, says Kedah division chief

Kedah PAS Deputy Youth chief Nasrun Othman is pictured during the Dewan Pemuda PAS Muktamar in Gambang, Pahang June 20, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, June 20 — Kedah PAS Youth today backed its party central leadership’s endeavour for cooperation with age-old nemesis Umno as long as it is for Islam.

But state wing chief Nasrun Othman also said PAS must ensure it takes pole position in the cooperation — indicating the Islamist party’s grassroots are not fully comfortable with joining forces with their political foe, even for the sake of religion.

“We must unite our leadership on the state and central levels, for it is a necessity to the unity of the ummah. All parties, including Umno, should ensure the governance of Malaysia is led by Islam,” he said in his speech during debates at the wing’s annual congress, held at Bukit Gambang Resort here.

He acknowledged that cooperation between both Malay political parties pursuing a common goal to protect Muslim interests would bring mutual benefits, but added the caveat for PAS.

“Unity of the ummah brings benefits, on the condition that PAS must be the leader on top, so as to ensure the Constitution, the Quran, and the Sunnah of the Prophet can be defended.

“It is also pivotal that we make it clear to our friends in Umno for them to understand that our principle is to defend God’s religion, not merely for the sake of race, the Malay language, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. But above all else the defence of Islam, for Islam is the highest and none other is higher than Islam,” he said.

Nasrun suggested a possible current of unease may run through his party’s veteran members who still recall and hold onto the differences and grudges that prompted PAS to break away from Umno in the past.

“Asides from understanding our friends in Umno, we must understand the veterans. They may not understand, since they might still view Umno through old habits.

“Support us and be together with us, to ensure Islam remains to lead. We are willing to forget past history for the sake of Islam, since that has always been the basis of our struggle all this while,” he said.

Nasrun also referring to Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi’s speech yesterday and urged delegates to avoid becoming greedy and to chase after positions and ranks of power within PAS.

“For this will darken our hearts, and due to this it would become impossible to become united. The unity must have a strong basis,” he said.