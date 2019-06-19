In Melaka, cops hunting down woman suspected of killing kitten

MELAKA, June 19 — Melaka police are tracking down a woman to facilitate investigations in connection with a kitten found dead in front of an eatery in Bukit Beruang here last Saturday.

A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Central Melaka district policechief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said police received a report from a 34-year-old male complainant at 10.30am this morning on last week's incident after his neighbour informed him about a dead kitten in front of his eatery.

He added that the three-month-old kitten belonged to the complainant, and after checking the closed-circuit television (CCTV) at his shop, he found the footage that showed a woman riding a blue Modenas Kriss motorcycle in front of his eatery and who appeared to be looking for something.

“Subsequently, the complainant found, a few minutes later, a kitten crossed in front of his shop, and the woman picked up the kitten by the roadside and did something to it.

“Yesterday, the complainant found the incident had gone viral on Facebook. The investigation found no witness who saw the incident,” he said in a statement via WhatsApp here today.

Afzanizar said although there was a CCTV recording on the incident, it was not clear if the suspect had hit the kitten.

He said police are still investigating the suspect’s identity and her age. — Bernama