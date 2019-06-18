PM: UK investors upbeat about Malaysia’s economic potential

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech during a Roundtable Meeting with The British Business Community event in London June 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

LONDON, June 18 — Investors in the United Kingdom (UK) are upbeat about Malaysia’s economic potential and have been showing keen interest in investing in the country, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I have used the opportunity while here to find out what British businesses could do for us, what they want from us and what are the things that need to be looked into to draw their investment,” Dr Mahathir said on the final day of his three-day working visit to the UK.

At the roundtable meeting with the investors earlier yesterday, many have shown keen interest in investing in Malaysia including an aircraft designer firm while others put forward investment proposals in certain areas, said the prime minister without divulging the identities of the firms as they were still at the proposal stage.

Earlier yesterday, Dr Mahathir attended a roundtable session with 50 leading businesses and institutions. The roundtable was organised by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation.

He hoped that the companies that had shown keen interest would invest in Malaysia or establish joint-ventures for the benefit of the country.

He said the government was also looking into ways to make the country competitive and reduce its debts.

Dr Mahathir said upon his return to Kuala Lumpur, he would propose to the Cabinet to sell some of the government’s assets.

When asked on the assets to be sold by the government, he replied; “Well, we have a lot of assets, we have land, we have services, we have government companies, facilities or institutions owned by the government which could benefit from private sector involvement.” — Bernama