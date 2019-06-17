Malaysia targets three medals at World Skills Competition in Russia

Malaysia has set a target of bringing back at least one gold and two other medals at the World Skills Competition to be held from August 22-27 in Kazan, Russia. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 17 — Malaysia has set a target of bringing back at least one gold and two other medals at the World Skills Competition to be held from August 22-27 in Kazan, Russia.

Deputy Director of Human Resources Ministry’s Department of Skills Development, Suimi Abdul Majid said 20 participants comprising Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students as well those from public and private institutions of higher learning will be representing the nation in the prestigious competition.

“Apart from those three medals targetted, we expect many of our participants to be awarded ‘medallions of excellence’ in the 20 fields to be competed.

“We are now in our final preparations,” he told Bernama after attending a hi-tea session in conjunction with the World Skills Asia (WSA) general assembly here, today.

The WSC is a biennial competition organised by the World Skills International (WSI) and for this coming edition, some 1,600 youths from 60 nations are registered to take part in the competition, which includes cooking, fashion technology and welding.

On the WSA general assembly, Suimi said 11 nations were attending the three-day meeting at a hotel here. — Bernama