Haziq told cops who gave him lighter to burn Azmin, claims Rais

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Bersatu leader Tan Sri Rais Yatim hinted today that he knew who masterminded Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz’s allegation about his purported sexual affair with minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“If only you knew what Haziq Aziz told the police about who gave him ‘the lighter to burn DS Azmin’, Malaysia’s political arena will continue to shake.

“The police must have already told the PM about who are the masterminds behind Haziq. Come, let us clean up the country’s politics. Raise up good people,” Rais, who is Bersatu supreme council member, posted on Facebook.

Economic Affairs Minister Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, has called for investigations into claims that his own party members may have leaked the sex videos implicating him.

He had pointed out that the sex videos were circulated through a WhatsApp group that contained the phone numbers of PKR division leaders and lower-rank office bearers.

National newswire Bernama reported PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as saying, however, that it was not difficult to access the phone numbers of party leaders at the national, state, and branch levels, given that such data was requested during the previous party elections.

Police have questioned Haziq, who is a PKR member and a senior aide to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, and released him on bail yesterday.

Haziq accused Azmin of being his sexual partner in several sex videos that were leaked on social messaging platform WhatsApp.