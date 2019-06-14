Cops confirm Haziq taken into custody at KLIA

Haziq was reportedlly arrested at KLIA this afternoon. — Facebook screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Police have detained Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz to help in investigation into the case of the sex video which he claimed to have featured in.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the senior private secretary to the deputy primary industries minister was detained at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport this afternoon.

“The individual was detained for his statement to be taken and to help in investigation into the video case linked to him,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He said Bukit Aman would issue a statement on the matter later.

Haziq Abdullah has made a confession via a video on social media that he was in a video showing two men engaging in sexual acts. He also alleged that the other person was Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Azmin Ali.

Azmin has categorically denied the allegation, saying it was made to tarnish his reputation and destroy his political career. — Bernama