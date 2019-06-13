Transport Ministry caps bus fares between KL and Seremban at RM6.50

Loke (centre) confirmed that the ceiling price for fares on the Seremban-KL and KL-Seremban routes has been set at RM6.50. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Bus companies travelling between Kuala Lumpur and Seremban in Negri Sembilan can only charge each passenger a maximum of RM6.50 per trip, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

He clarified that the ceiling price for the ticket was set after complaints from passengers.

“I have gotten confirmation from the Land Public Transport Agency that our approved ceiling price for fares on the Seremban-KL and KL-Seremban routes is RM6.50. So the increment to RM7 is illegal.

“We have ordered all companies to standardise their fares. And I checked with the passengers and discovered that since yesterday, they have lowered the fares to RM6.50,” he told reporters during a visit to the Terminal 1 bus station in Seremban this morning.

Malay Mail was able to obtain an audio recording to the news conference.

Loke, who is also Seremban MP, added that companies that ignored the ceiling price would face strict action, which could result in their operating licences being suspended.

The minister urged passengers who know of companies that flout the regulation to report them.

He also highlighted that there are 30 buses currently servicing the Seremban-KL route, and passengers can catch a bus every five minutes during peak hours (5am-7am; 5pm-7pm), and every 45 minutes outside of peak hours (7am-5pm).

“We will discuss on how to increase capacity during peak hours and provide further service to the passengers,” he said, pointing out that almost 2,000 people commute by bus from Seremban to KL daily to reach their workplace.