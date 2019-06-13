TNB: 85pc of complaints on electricity bill spike resolved

Tenaga Nasional Berhad chief executive officer Amir Hamzah Azizan speaks to reporters during a press conference in Bangsar May 31, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) today updated that 85 per cent of the over 18,000 complaints from the utility’s consumers across the country on “sky high” electricity bills in April and May, had been resolved.

TNB president and chief executive officer Amir Hamzah Azizan said the utility would try to resolve the over 3,000 complaints still remaining as soon as possible.

“We saw progress in terms of resolution and are trying to focus to conclude the investigations (regarding the complaints),” he told reporters at TNB’s Aidilfitri open house here.

Asked about the penalty that would be imposed by the Energy Commission on TNB over the case, Amir said he had yet to scrutinise the matter and declined to say further.

“We must understand what is the real issue and how to monitor, that is my focus, nevertheless, what is important is that we resolve the problems faced consumers first.

“So far, based on the investigations that we conducted, if it was found that the overbilling was the fault of TNB, we will make the necessary refunds by re-crediting the amounts into the consumers accounts,” he added. — Bernama