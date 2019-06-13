Agong, Abu Dhabi crown prince hold talks in Emirati capital

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is greeted by UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister His Highness Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon arrival in Abu Dhabi June 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

ABU DHABI, June 13 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah held talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Palace here on the second day of the three-day special visit by the Malaysian monarch to this Arabian Gulf nation. Sultan Abdullah arrived in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Sheikh Mohamed later hosted a luncheon for the visiting Malaysian king.

The proceedings at the palace kicked off with an official welcoming ceremony for Sultan Abdullah.

The event was marked by a ceremonial gun salute and Malaysia’s national anthem Negaraku being played.

Present were Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya, Malaysian ambassador to the UAE Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin and Consul-General in Dubai, Datuk Yubazlan Yusof.

In a statement in Kuala Lumpur issued prior to the visit, the Foreign Ministry said the special visit of Sultan Abdullah to the UAE symbolised the warm and close bilateral relations between the two countries.

This is Sultan Abdullah’s maiden visit to the UAE after taking the oath as Malaysia’s 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31. — Bernama