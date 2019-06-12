Sabah top cop says Bukit Aman probing gay sex video taken in Sandakan hotel

Omar said Bukit Aman is leading the probe into the scandal, even though the incident was said to have been recorded at the upscale Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Sandakan. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 12 — Federal police have taken charge of investigating a viral homosexual video implicating a federal minister, Sabah police said today.

Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said the investigation is under the purview of Bukit Aman police, even though the incident was said to have been recorded at the upscale Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Sandakan during its parliamentary by-election on May 11.

“Bukit Aman is handling it,” he said in a WhatsApp message to local reporters who asked if Sabah police were investigating the scandal.

Yesterday, several videos of roughly 90 seconds each began circulating on social media which depicted a man performing sexual acts on another man who allegedly resembles a minister.

Early this morning, a man who called himself Haziq Aziz released a 30-second clip on the Facebook page of the senior private secretary to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, confessing to the sexual video.

The Haziq in the confessional video bears a striking resemblance to the deputy minister’s aide and even shares a similar name, though some PKR division leaders suspect fraud and suggest the real Haziq’s Facebook account may have been hacked to enable the stunt.

The Four Points hotel mentioned in the video is the only international chain hotel in Sabah’s east coast district.