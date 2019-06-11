Report: Endangered brahminy kite caged in Subang Jaya house

The brahminy kite is a protected species under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, and anyone in possession of the eagle can be fined up to RM100,000, jailed up to three years, or both. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — A brahminy kite, a bird protected under the law and the symbol of Langkawi, has been found in a cage at a terrace house in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

The Star today reported residents saying the eagle, known locally as Helang Merah, has been living caged up at the corner lot house for at least a year.

One resident claimed to have contacted the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) four times in the past year for action to be taken, but without success, the daily reported.

The brahminy kite is a protected species under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, and anyone in possession of the eagle can be fined up to RM100,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

The latest discovery of protected animals being reared at home comes just a few days after Perhilitan rescued a sun bear cub from a Desa Pandan condominium home of singer Zarith Sofia Yasin who had starred in a tele­vision programme Rockanova.