Cops: 207 road fatalities within 12 days of festive season

File picture of police at a checkpoint in Kuala Lumpur. There were 207 road fatalities within a 12-day period of ‘Op Selamat 15’ since it was launched on May 29 in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — There were 207 road fatalities within a 12-day period of ‘Op Selamat 15’ since it was launched on May 29 in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

Royal Malaysian Police corporate communications head, Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said Selangor and Johor each recorded four fatalities, bringing yesterday’s total number to 18.

She said Pahang recorded three road fatalities and Sabah, two, yesterday while Perlis, Perak, Melaka, Terengganu and Kelantan recorded one death each.

The total number of road accidents recorded up to June 9 was 19,515, an increase of 1,462 cases.

Asmawati said ‘Op Selamat’ which would end in three days, showed Selangor recording the highest number of road accidents at 5,008, followed by Johor (3,046), Kuala Lumpur (2,236) and Perak (1,676).

Police had also recorded 573 cases of house and premises break-ins, with Selangor having the most cases at 142, she added. — Bernama