Johor cops nab parang-wielding road bully and three accomplices

A screengrab from YouTube of a man attacking a car with a parang along the Pasir Gudang Highway June 3, 2019.

JOHOR BARU, June 5 — Police yesterday arrested the parang-wielding road bully whose uncalled for rage was captured recently on a car’s dashcam in Simpang Renggam.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested after a brief tussle with policemen at a house in Taman Seri Mewah 3 in Simpang Renggam.

He was arrested together with three other male suspects by a special investigation team from the Johor police’s serious crimes division (D9).

Police also found the blue Honda Civic that was used by the suspects in the road rage incident that took place at the Pasir Gudang Highway on Monday.

Investigators also seized a white Nissan Grand Livina, two parangs and several mobile phones from the suspects during the 5.30pm raid.

A source told Malay Mail that all four suspects, aged between 26 and 40, were on the police wanted list for a spate of armed robberies and cheating cases in the state.

“The arrest by the police team was made after investigators closely studied the video and identified him as a wanted person.

“Initial investigations also showed that that the suspects used a cloned registration number on the blue Honda Civic that was featured in the viral video,” said the source.

The source said the main suspect, who had threatened the motorist with a parang and made obscene gestures, had a total of seven previous cases for theft, robbery and drug abuse.

“The other suspects have similar previous records for robbery, drugs and also criminal intimidation.

“All suspects are also wanted for a spate of luxury car thefts and robberies in Permas Jaya, Larkin, Senai, Kulai, Bukit Indah, Pekan Nenas and also Bandar Dato Onn,” said the source.

In a statement today, Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd confirmed the arrest and said police are still looking for another male suspect.

With the arrests, Mohd Khalil said police have also solved 11 robbery cases in the Johor Baru district.

He said police are investigating the current road bullying case under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

“For the remainder of the cases, police have also initiated investigations under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery,” said Mohd Khalil.

All four suspects have been remanded to facilitate investigations for five days until June 9.

On Monday, a one-minute and 23-second video went viral showing a motorist who being threatened by two men in a Pahang-registered blue Honda Civic twice during a traffic congestion along the Pasir Gudang Highway.

The video’s timestamp showed the incident had been recorded at 5.53pm on the same day.

Besides YouTube, the clip was also shared on popular Johor-based traffic and community Facebook pages.

The road rage incident is the latest since a motorcyclist was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment for smashing a car’s windscreen using his helmet.