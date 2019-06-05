Air Selangor: Water supply fully restored in Klang

Water supply in Klang has been fully restored, according to Air Selangor Sdn Bhd. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Water supply in Klang which was disrupted by a main pipe burst in Setia Alam, Selangor two days ago has been fully restored, according to Air Selangor Sdn Bhd.

“We would like to thank all parties involved, especially our customers, for their cooperation during the interruption and supply restoration period,” said Customer Relations and Management Communications Department chief Abdul Raof Ahmad in a statement today.

Consumers may refer to www.syabas.com.my; Facebook “Air Selangor”; Twitter @air_selangor; and Air Selangor smartphone application which can be downloaded on Google Play and App Store for information on their water supply. — Bernama