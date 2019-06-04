MACC says goodbye to Shukri, to give Latheefa full support

Latheefa (right) began her term as MACC’s first female chief commissioner on June 1. — Picture courtesy of the MACC

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission wished Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull farewell today, thanking the outgoing chief commissioner for his sterling leadership.

In a thank you note, the commission said His Royal Highness Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to Shukri’s early retirement.

His term would have ended May 17, 2020.

“The MACC would like to express our deepest gratitude to Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull’s contribution and services throughout his term,” the statement read.

“Under his leadership, Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull led the MACC with sterling performance including overlooking two high profile cases that became his objects of focus,” it added.

Shukri made way for human rights lawyer and former PKR member Latheefa Koya.

Latheefa began her term as MACC’s first female chief commissioner on June 1; her term will last for two years.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement earlier today that her appointment is among the steps toward institutional reform.

The MACC said it will give its full support to the new chief commissioner.