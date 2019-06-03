Juvenile among two charged with illegal money lending activities

TAIPING, June 3 — A 17-year old boy and his friend were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with illegal money lending and threatening the borrower, last month.

The juvenile together with a friend, K.Guruprasanth, 19 were charged with threatening T.Kaneshan, 36, who borrowed RM350 from them at about 3.15pm around Jalan Pokok Assam here on May 27.

Both were charged under Section 29 (B) of the Money Lenders Act 1951 and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum fine of RM250,000 or jail of up to three years or both.

No plea was recorded from the juvenile offender while Guruprasanth claimed trial when the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Mohd Hairol Jemain.

Mohd Hairol allowed the teenager bail at RM4,000 with one surety while Guruprasanth was granted bail at RM6,000 with one surety.

The court set July 24 for mention of the case.

Earlier, the juvenile and Guruprasanth were charged together with four others including another juvenile, in the same court for rioting at the same place, date and time.

Four of them pleaded guilty and were fined RM2,000 each while the court granted the two juveniles RM1,000 bail with one surety each and fixed July 24 for mention. — Bernama