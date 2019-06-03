Aidilfitri sermon delivered in Temiar language at Pos Hendrop

Al-Hidayah Mosque imam Arif Rami teaching al-Quran recitation to Orang Asli children, Gua Musang, June 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

GUA MUSANG, June 3 — The Aidilfitri sermon will be delivered in Temiar tribal language for the benefit of the Orang Asli community who will be performing the Aidilfitri prayers at the Pos Hendrop Al-Hidayah Mosque.

Al-Hidayah Mosque imam Arif Rami also a Temiar Orang Asli who will be leading the prayers said delivering the sermon in the native language had succeeded in attracting over 500 Orang Asli Muslims to join the congregation and learn more about the religion.

According to Arif he was appointed imam of the mosque by the Kelantan Islamic Religious Council (MAIK) 10 years ago to lead the five obligatory prayers and to conduct Quran recital and religious classes to further strengthen the Muslim community in the area.

“Alhamdulillah, the Muslim community in Pos Hendrop had been coming to the mosque to perform the obligatory and optional prayers including Tarawih prayer during Ramadan,” he said when met here.

The Friday sermons are also in Temiar language because most of the worshippers here are not well-versed in the Malay language, he said.

“The sermons have attracted Orang Asli Muallaf to seek more knowledge at the mosque,” he said adding that some of the Orang Asli have been selected to sit on the mosque committee and were now able to recite the call for prayer. — Bernama