Guan Eng: Status quo at TM for now

Lim said Rosli Man will continue as chairman while Imri Mokhar (pictured) will stay on as acting chief executive after Rosli refused to confirm him for the position permanently. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — The existing leadership positions in TM Bhd will be maintained pending the resolution of a recent boardroom row, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

According to the Star Online news portal, Lim said this meant Rosli Man will continue as chairman while Imri Mokhar will stay on as acting chief executive after Rosli refused to confirm him for the position permanently.

Lim also reiterated that Imri’s appointment as the permanent CEO was the result of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s instructions.

“It was done according to procedures, since the orders came from the PM directly.

“Up till now, I have not received any order from the PM to change either the chairman or the CEO,” Lim was quoted as saying in George Town, Penang, yesterday.

The minister said any changes will be announced officially but added that his ministry would not recognise other candidates proposed by third parties.

On Friday, The Edge reported that Rosli refused to confirm Imri as the permanent CEO of TM ostensibly because the former had his own candidates in mind for the role.

TM is a government-linked corporation in which sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional controls a 26 per cent stake.