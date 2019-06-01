Maszlee: Vivy Yusof’s UiTM appointment based on professional considerations

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the appointment of Datin Vivy Yusof as a member of UiTM’s board of directors is a decision of the university’s board. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The appointment of e-commerce entrepreneur Datin Vivy Yusof as a member of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) board of directors is a decision of the university’s board,” said Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

He said the decision of UiTM was based on professional considerations by looking at the potential of Vivy as a successful entrepreneur while giving a boost to the morale of UiTM students.

“I was informed by the university’s management board that she has a huge influence among youths and is seen as an icon for them to emulate.

“The appointment is also seen as a potential for UiTM to develop entrepreneurship apart from the opportunities brought by Vivy to UiTM,” he told Bernama here today.

He was commenting on the appointment of Vivy which was disputed by several quarters.

It was reported that UiTM Entrepreneurship Alumni representative, Ahmad Muzakkir Hamid described the appointment as rejecting the credibility of 800,000 alumni of the institution.

Meanwhile, UiTM vice-chancellor Professor Emeritus Ir. Dr. Mohd Azraai Kassim said the university is confident the appointment of Vivy as creative chief officer at FashionValet as well as founder of The dUCk Group would inspire university students to explore new business opportunities. — Bernama