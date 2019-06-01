Man hospitalised after crocodile attack in Miri

Police said the victim was casting a fishing net about 2am when the crocodile attacked his boat, causing him to fall into the water. — AFP pic

MIRI, June 1 — A 31-year old man has been warded at the Miri Hospital with serious right leg injury after he managed to free himself from the jaws of a crocodile at Tutoh river in Marudi, Baram early this morning.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Superintendent Law Poh Kiong said the victim, Christopher Ngau Lihan, was casting a fishing net about 2am when the crocodile attacked his boat, causing him to fall into the water.

“The crocodile then bit his right leg. After a brief struggle, he freed himself,” Law said today.

Despite the injury, Law said the victim managed to swim to the riverbank where his wife Molly was.

Law added that the wife, with the help of villagers from nearby Kampung Kuala Tutoh, then took him to the Marudi hospital, before being transferred to the Miri Hospital.

“He lost a lot of blood, but mhe is still conscious,” he added, saying that Ngau also complained of pain on body.

“He is simply brave and that was why he was able to free himself from the jaws of crocodile,” Law said.