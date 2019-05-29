Report: Rela terminates services of over 1,600 inactive, honorary and associate members

Members of Rela attend its 46th anniversary celebrations in Serdang March 10, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — In a bid to shape up and prevent possible abuse, the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) has ended the service of 1,681 inactive honorary and associate members following an internal audit.

Berita Harian reported today that Rela began cancelling the services of the inactive members, including MPs and corporate captains, in several stages starting from October last year.

Citing an unnamed source from Rela, the Malay daily reported that Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin gave the green light to the government department for the mass termination to ensure that those appointed as allied and honorary members are really active.

“At that time, he agreed that a clean-up within Rela was needed and he wanted it to be done strictly.

“He wants only members who really intend to help Rela and not those who just want the ranks for political reasons,” the source was quoted as saying.

According to the source, most of the inactive honorary and associate members were MPs and corporate figures, many who were appointed by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

The source added that those who were terminated did not commit any crime and were just inactive members.

“The home minister made it clear that there is no need for that as helping the people is already their responsibility whether or not they are with Rela.

“When too many people are given the ranks of allied or honorary members, it is as though the ranks are no longer prestigious,” the source told Berita Harian.