Bersatu to amend party constitution, seek fairer member representation

PPBM chairman Tun Mahathir Mohamed speaks to reporters during a press conference in the Yayasan Selangor building May 28,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, May 28 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on July 20 to make amendments to its party constitution.

Party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the amendments are necessary to correct some “shortcomings” and to make the party’s administration run more smoothly.

“We discussed the possibility of amending earlier today, and to do so we need to conduct an EGM,” he said following Bersatu’s weekly meeting at its headquarters.

When asked what the amendments would be, Dr Mahathir said it would include those related to fairer representation of its members.

“The amendments will ensure each member will have the opportunity to represent the party fairly.

“This way, members at the division level will be able to participate, and the divisions’ composition can be more clearly determined,” he said.

When asked what he thought of Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), founded by Malay rights activist Datuk Ibrahim Ali, Dr Mahathir took a jibe at the latter.

“We are free to establish as many parties as there can be, so if we set up 100 parties that would be good.

“Hence why I would encourage the formation of more Malay parties. We determine 60 per cent of the country is divided into four parties, but instead we break up into 100,” he said in clear jest.