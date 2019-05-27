Nigerian man charged with murder of Serdang Hospital nurse

Alowonlw Oluwajuwon Gilbert, the suspect in the murder of Serdang Hospital chief nurse Siti Kharina Mohd Kamarudin, is led to the Magistrate Court in Sepang May 27, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEPANG, May 27 — A 36-year-old Nigerian man was charged with murdering Serdang Hospital nursing sister Siti Kharina Mohd Kamarudin, in the Magistrates Court in here, this morning.

The accused, Alowonle Oluwajuwon Gilbert from Benin City, Nigeria was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The murder charge was then read to Oluwajuwon by a court interpreter in English in front of Magistrate A. [email protected] Acho.

According to the charge, he had committed the murder against Siti Kharina, 41, at Tower 1, Third Avenue Condominium between May 9 and May 15.

No plea was recorded from the accused who was unrepresented.

The court fixed July 31 for mention, pending the submission of several documents.

