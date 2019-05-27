Man who caused Klang marathon runner Evelyn Ang’s death sentenced to four years’ jail

Teoh Thiam Lim was escorted by the police after he was found guilty of causing the death of marathon runner Evelyn Ang in Klang May 27, 2019. — Pictures by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Former tyre mechanic Teoh Thiam Lim has been sentenced to four years in jail and fined RM7,000 for causing the death of marathon runner Evelyn Ang in 2017.

The 30-year old has also lost the qualification to hold his driving licence for three years, with the offense recorded onto his licence. Both the imprisonment and licence suspension is effective today.

In delivering his judgment today, Magistrate Roslizi Sulaiman also ruled an additional seven months jail in lieu of the fine, if it cannot be paid for whatever reason.

Teoh’s defence counsel Ravi Necko had earlier argued that the sentence should be no more than two years, and that the fine should be no less than RM5,000 and not more than RM20,000.

He also appealed to Roslizi to take into consideration Teoh’s widowed mother and older brother for whom he provides for, and requested for the sentence’s implementation to be postponed.

However, the magistrate decided to reject the defence’ appeal, after conferring with Deputy Public Prosecutor Ermadieyani Ismadi.

Evelyn Ang’s husband Dennis Loo is seen at the Klang Magistrate Court in Klang May 27, 2019.

Ang’s husband Dennis Loo also read out an impact statement in the court, which proved to be emotional for him.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom following the sentencing, he said he felt the penalty was ‘a slap on the wrist’.

“In a way, I hope this is closure, but I am scarred for life as all of us are.

“To lose someone like Evelyn, she was loved by many as she was a very kind soul,” he said sadly.

Loo is convinced of Teoh’s guilt, saying he did not stop after mowing down Evelyn and two others during the Klang City International Marathon in 2017.

“If he (Teoh) had any conscience he would have stopped to see what had happened.

“But he only did so after his car crashed into a ditch, which meant he did not intend to stop,” he said.

Loo pleaded with the authorities to review existing laws to ensure harsher punishments for those found guilty of reckless driving.

“This will not bring Evelyn back, but I do wish that future innocent people will not have to endure this kind of thing we did.

“Reckless drivers think they can get off lightly, and Teoh running away sends signals that he is entitled to escape. I hope something can be done about this,” he said.

On December 10, 2017, Ang was knocked down in a hit-and-run during the Klang City International Marathon that year, which caused her to suffer a fractured skull and brain haemorrhage.

The 44-year old was left in a coma for several months before succumbing to her injuries in the early hours of March 1, 2018.