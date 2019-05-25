Puspakom offers free vehicle inspection for Aidilfitri

Puspakom is offering free voluntary vehicle Inspection in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, May 25 — Puspakom Sdn Bhd (Puspakom) once again is offering free voluntary vehicle Inspection in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration. The initiative started yesterday and ends on June 2.

Puspakom said in a statement that the ten-day free inspection campaign is being conducted at 54 of its vehicle inspection centres, according to the respective states working hours, except for the Shah Alam and Pasir Gudang because it is reserved for heavy vehicles.

According to the statement, Puspakom’s Mobile Unit will also participate in the campaign and carry out inspection in selected areas, namely the Berapit Public Market, Penang and AEON Nilai Shopping Center tomorrow and at BHP Karak petrol station in Pahang on Monday.

The free inspection will also be conducted at the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry, Putrajaya on Tuesday (May 28); Petronas station in Kerteh, Terengganu (May 28 and 29 ); Selangor University Bestari Jaya Campus, Selangor (May 29) and Wisma DRB-Hicom (May 30).

Besides brake tests, the free inspection also involves 25 other tests including on tyres, side slips, suspension, smoke emissions, top and bottom checks, tinted glass and others, while the inspection report could be used by the owner as a reference for their vehicle’s maintenance.

Based on its statistics, 51 per cent of private vehicles that have been inspected are unlikely to meet the company’s fixed inspection standards. The highest level of failure was in meeting the required level for the braking system (35 per cent), followed by the side slip test (30 per cent), and emissions (10 per cent).

“This is particularly alarming because if major components of the vehicle such as the brakes are not working well and the results of the side slips are not satisfactory, it can expose vehicles to road accident risks. In fact, smoke emissions that do not comply with the Department of Environment standards can also cause air pollution,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Puspakom’s chief executive officer, Shukor Ismail in a statement said that the company is always concerned about the level of vehicle safety and that of road users in the country.

Puspakom was there to help vehicle owners to ensure that their vehicles were at their best, by means of carrying out inspection using equipment according to the standards, he said.

“In conjunction with the coming Aidilfitri, I hope the drivers and owners of private vehicles will not miss the chance to send their vehicles to Puspakom to be checked for their condition.”

Further information on the free inspection can be found at Puspakom’s website www.puspakom.com.my or its Facebook site at Facebook Puspakom Sdn Bhd. — Bernama