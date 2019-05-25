MAICCI supports DBKL’s ban on foreign nationals from doing business

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The Malaysian Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MAICCI) today expressed its support for Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL)’s move to prohibit foreign nationals from conducting 23 types of business activities.

MAICCI in a statement said it would eventually reduce the uncontrolled presence of foreign nationals in the business sector and the measure would give positive impact for local business to thrive and prosper.

“In this regard, (MAICCI president) Datuk N. Gobalakrishnan welcomes the timely action taken by Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan,” the statement said.

MAICCI further called for a ban on fairs organised by locals using foreign nationals to sell foreign goods, the statement said.

“MAICCI urges immediate action by the government to stop this unhealthy competition resulting in losses to our local businesses,” it added. — Bernama