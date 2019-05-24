MAHB restructures KLIA passenger flow to ease congestion

Passengers putting their hand luggage through the X-ray machines at a customs checkpoint at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SEPANG, May 24 ― Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), with the cooperation of the Royal Customs Department, has restructured the passenger movement flow at the arrival hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2 to ease congestion.

MAHB group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said the initiative, implemented yesterday at KLIA and which would take effect on June 1 at KLIA2, was to also increase the security level during declaration of goods brought into the country at the customs checkpoint.

“Congestion at the arrival hall is expected to be reduced with the use of four scanners and creation of six exit lanes for passengers compared to one lane before this,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Raja Azmi said the four scanners would be increased to nine units to achieve the objective of 100 percent usage of scanning machines.

He said the restructuring was undertaken following the KLIA One Stop Centre meeting chaired by Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik yesterday in preparation for the Visit Malaysia Year 2020. ― Bernama