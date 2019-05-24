Ipoh city council: Enforcement officer shot dog according to law

Stray dogs in Penang. In a statement May 24, 2019, MBI said its enforcement officers were carrying out their duties against dog owners and stray dogs consistent with the standard operating procedure. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

IPOH, May 24 — The method of culling stray dogs by Ipoh City Council (MBI) enforcement officers was according to procedures stipulated under the Dog Licensing Bylaw.

MBI in a statement said its enforcement officers were carrying out their duties against dog owners and stray dogs consistent with the standard operating procedure.

The statement was issued following a viral video recording showing an MBI enforcement team killing a dog at Pengkalan Gate at about 10am on Wednesday which sparked outrage and criticisms.

“During the incident, an MBI Dog Control Enforcement Unit was sent to the new housing scheme in Pengkalan Gate to resolve the complaint of stray dogs which attacked a goat and a senior armed forces personnel,” the statement said. — Bernama