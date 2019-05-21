Stalls razed near Wisma Yakin: Affected traders urged to decide on temporary business location

An aerial view of the stalls destroyed in the early morning fire at Wisma Yakin, Masjid India May 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Traders whose stalls in front of Wisma Yakin which were razed in an unexpected fire early today, have been asked to discuss about a temporary site for their business during Ramadan.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said a number of specific locations have been proposed for the traders to carry out their business for the remaining few weeks ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration.

“I have told them that they will be placed near the area of their current business premises either at Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman 3 or at Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman 5 but a majority decision should come from them.

“The traders need to discuss and reach an agreement on where they want to be placed. They have also been given two weeks to state the amount of losses incurred in the fire,” he told Bernama at the scene.

Nor Hisham said, based on the losses incurred, the traders would be given a little aid to ease their burden.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Modern Malay Bazaar Traders Association in Masjid India, Hamidi Abdul Hamid said a discussion would be held with the 30 traders involved on the temporary location.

“What bothers us is that the proposed temporary site may not be quite suitable for the affected traders.

“But the matter can be discussed further according to the mayor,” Hamidi told Bernama.

In the 1.35am incident, 30 stalls selling clothing, bags and shoes in front of Wisma Yakin, Masjid India here, were destroyed in the fire. — Bernama