Johor MB hopes RTS project will resume

Dr Sahruddin Jamal is pictured at the Mentri Besar’s Office in Bangunan Dato’ Jaafar Muhammad, Kota Iskandar April 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 21 — The Johor government hoped the Rapid Transit System (RTS) project will be implemented to ease congestion at the Johor causeway although its construction has been suspended until Sept 30 this year.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the state government was really looking forward to its implementation.

“We are aware (of Malaysia-Singapore agreement to suspend the project), but the hope in Johor is that the RTS project will be continued.

“(Because) many Johor people travel daily to work in Singapore. So, it’s our hope,” he told reporters after the presentation of Hari Raya cash aid to 100 students at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) here today.

He was commenting on the signing of a supplementary agreement between the two countries in Singapore this morning to allow for a six-month delay to the RTS project.

Dr Sahruddin also said the state government welcomed the proposal by former Johor menteri besar Datuk Osman Sapian for the construction of a third bridge between the two countries.

“RTS we want; a third bridge is also welcome. Whatever development to make it more comfortable for Johor people to travel to and from Singapore is welcome by the state government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri said the postponement would give time for tweaking the project to ensure that the RTS fare would be reasonable.

“RTS will overcome traffic congestion, give a positive impact to Johor’s economy and prove that Malaysia and Singapore can cooperate to resolve their common problems.

“It is hoped that this cooperation can be extended to other areas of development in the spirit of neighbourliness for our mutual interests,” the Tenang state assemblyman told Bernama.

He said Johor and Singapore should use their strengths for development, including to develop the ferry services now linking several jetties in the two countries.

“I am confident that when (RTS) completed, the tourist industry will also benefit,” Mohd Solihan said. — Bernama