Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park a boost for export of Malaysian brands

Parliament Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming at steel manufacturing plant Alliance Steel (M) Sdn Bhd during his visit to Gebeng in Kuantan May 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, May 20 — The Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) has the potential of producing Malaysian brands good enough for the international stage.

Parliament Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming said he was informed that between 85 and 90 per cent of goods manufactured in MCKIP are export-orientated.

“There are currently 11 factories operating here with steel manufacturing plant Alliance Steel (M) Sdn Bhd being the largest. I’ve been told a tyre factory and paper manufacturing plant, with products solely for export, have signed agreements to operate here (MCKIP) as well.

“This is turn will ensure more job opportunities for the locals, the transfer of technology and an industrial supply chain that will further boost economic development in the East Coast.

“MCKIP is a symbol of good diplomatic ties and friendship between Malaysia and China and this model of collaboration is based on a win-win formula for both nations,” Nga, who was accompanied by Chinese Embassy charge d’affaires Chen Chen, told reporters after his tour of the industrial park.

Nga said Alliance Steel was the largest investor in MCKIP and has so far brought in investments totalling RM12 billion besides employing 3,000 as part of its 5,000 strong workforce.

“I hope our (government) agencies will lend their fullest cooperation in the development of MCKIP as its sister industrial park, the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park (CMQIP) in China is 10 times larger and houses 110 factories,” he said.

In a related development, he said the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, and the expansion of Kuantan Port would add value and complement MCKIP’s development further.

The port’s strategic location would allow quicker passage for raw materials to be shipped in, which is always a pull factor for investors, he added. — Bernama