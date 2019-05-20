Malaysia, Bangladesh discuss potential defence cooperation

Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong, who was making his first official visit to Bangladesh, was also briefed by Steven Corliss, a representative of the UNHCR for refugees in Dhaka, on the situation faced by Rohingya refugees at Cox’s Bazaar. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The potential for defence cooperation between Malaysia and Bangladesh was among the topics discussed in a meeting between Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong and the Defence and Security advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique, recently.

The Deputy Defence Minister’s office, in a statement today, said the two countries also discussed issues pertaining to the operation of the Malaysian Field Hospital (MFH), Bangladeshi workers’ problems in Malaysia and the rapidly developing Bangladesh economy.

These were among the matters discussed when Liew paid a courtesy visit to Tarique in conjunction with his visit to Bangladesh from May 14 to 17.

Liew led a delegation consisting of acting Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Amir Farid Abu Hassan, Malaysian Armed Forces health services director-general Lt Gen Datuk Dr Md Amin Muslan, and the ministry’s policy and strategic planning division principal assistant secretary Akmal Ariff Zainul Ariff.

According to the statement, during the visit, Liew was invited to deliver a speech titled “US and China Relations in Multipolar World” to 100 officers, with the ranks of Colonel and Brigadier General, who were studying at the Bangladesh National Defence College.

Liew, who was making his first official visit to Bangladesh, was also briefed by Steven Corliss, a representative of the United Nations at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for refugees in Dhaka, on the situation faced by Rohingya refugees at Cox’s Bazaar.

The statement said the visit was to show the government’s support for the Malaysian armed forces health services at the MFH, which has been in operation since December 2017 to help Rohingya refugees at the Cox’s Bazaar refugee camp in Ukhia district.

“Our personnel are honouring Malaysia’s name in rendering humanitarian aid, and their efforts are a platform for the Malaysian government to help the Bangladesh government and the international community in managing this crisis so that it will not worsen and become a regional crisis,” it said. — Bernama